Chameera, Gunathilaka ruled out of T20 WC; Rajitha, Bandara named as replacements

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 07:50 pm

Chameera hurt his left calf while bowling during Sri Lanka's 79-run victory over the UAE and team management decided to call for backup by asking Rajitha to fly over for the remainder of the tournament.

Sri Lanka are among the three sides to make squad changes for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with injury hitting the different camps just ahead of the Super 12 stage.

In-form pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out injured and replaced in the squad by Kasun Rajitha. But that's not the only injury news from the camp.

Top-order batter Danushka Gunathilaka has had a hamstring tear and is replaced by Ashen Bandara, who is a travelling reserve. 

Chameera hurt his left calf while bowling during Sri Lanka's 79-run victory over the UAE on Tuesday and team officials have decided to call for backup by asking Rajitha to fly over for the remainder of the tournament.

 

 

 

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

