Cesc Fabregas announces retirement to take up coaching

02 July, 2023, 01:00 pm
Fabregas announced himself on the scene when he made his Arsenal debut aged 16 after he was signed from Barca, taking over the midfield mantle from Frenchman Patrick Vieira and becoming one of the Premier League's greatest playmakers.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former Spain, Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement on Saturday, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 20-year playing career as he hangs up his boots to take up coaching at Como.

Fabregas announced himself on the scene when he made his Arsenal debut aged 16 after he was signed from Barca, taking over the midfield mantle from Frenchman Patrick Vieira and becoming one of the Premier League's greatest playmakers.

After eight seasons at Arsenal, where he won the FA Cup in 2005, he moved back to his boyhood club Barcelona for three years and won six trophies.

He then moved back to London, this time with Chelsea where he won two Premier League titles and his second FA Cup.

But his biggest success came with Spain, winning 110 caps and back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, while providing the assist for the extra-time winner in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots," Fabregas wrote on Twitter.

"From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

"From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I'll never forget."

Fabregas's last season was in the Italian second-tier Serie B with Como which is where he will begin his coaching career.

"It's not all sadness though as I'm now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera (youth) teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn't be more excited about," he added.

"This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands.

"So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it's time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game."

