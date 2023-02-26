CCTV cameras, fiber cables, generator batteries stolen from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium: Reports

During the Pakistan Super League, up to eight CCTV cameras, fiber cables, and generator batteries were taken from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, according to local press reports.

On the same day that the stadium was preparing to host the opening game of the Lahore leg of the tournament, the theft of the products was reported. In an effort to find the offenders, two cases have been opened at the Gulberg police station.

Importantly, the incident occurs within a background of conflict between the Punjab administration and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The split of funds for the match security in Lahore and Rawalpindi is the issue that is creating friction.

"The owners refused to pay a penny more than the amount of PKR 50 million that has already been paid to the Punjab government for providing food to the security officials during the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi," one of the officials was quoted as saying by Dawn.

According to some local media sources, if a solution cannot be found, the matches may be moved to Karachi in order to prevent more unrest.