Casillas claims Twitter was hacked after deleting 'I'm gay' tweet

Sports

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:03 am

Related News

Casillas claims Twitter was hacked after deleting 'I'm gay' tweet

In an explanation messaged, Casillas wrote: "Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

TBS Report
09 October, 2022, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 12:03 am
Casillas claims Twitter was hacked after deleting &#039;I&#039;m gay&#039; tweet

Iker Casillas deleted a tweet jokingly announcing he's gay and said his account was hacked.

Iker tweeted on Sunday, 'I hope you respect me, I'm gay.' Former teammate Carles Puyol replied, 'It's time to tell our story, Iker.'

Initially, the tweets were believed to be distasteful jokes about Casillas dating Alejandra Onieva. Casillas insists his Twitter account was hacked after being criticised for provoking a shocking amount of homophobia.

In an explanation messaged, Casillas wrote: "Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community."

For many, the explanation may be too little too late from the ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper, with footballers who have bravely come out as gay in recent years lambasting the earlier tweets - including Josh Cavallo, the Adelaide United defender who came out as gay in October 2021.

"Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing," he tweeted. "It's a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ people have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful."

Others on social media have pointed out that joking about footballers coming out, when it is such a brave thing to do, fuels homophobia which is already rife in the game and will make it even more difficult for players to come out in the future.

 

Football

Iker Casillas / gay / homosexuality / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

14h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

16h | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

6h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

13h | Videos
What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

What happens to old airplanes when they retire?

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

3
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code