Reuters
24 June, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 09:27 am

Casemiro's late goal gives Brazil controversial win over Colombia

10 minutes into stoppage time, Casemiro slammed a near-post corner kick from Neymar into the net to seal the dramatic result to send Colombia away empty-handed.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil went behind for the first time in eight games on Wednesday but responded with a controversial equaliser before netting a winner deep into stoppage time for a 2-1 victory over Colombia at the Copa America.

The reigning champions came into the game on a nine-match winning run but trailed 1-0 after 10 minutes when Colombia's Luis Diaz scored a sensational overhead kick.

Brazil equalised through Roberto Firmino's header with 12 minutes remaining but Colombia were incensed that referee Nestor Pitana did not halt the game after the ball hit him in the build up.

The ensuing fracas led to 10 minutes of stoppage time being played and Casemiro rubbed salt into Colombian wounds when he headed home from a corner in the 100th minute to give Brazil three wins from three at the tournament.

Colombia have been left furious by the end of their 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the Copa America group stage on Wednesday, as Roberto Firmino's 78th-minute equaliser came following a build-up touch of the ball from referee Nestor Pitana and Casemiro's winner came deep into stoppage time.

Several defenders stopped when Pitana accidentally intervened in a Selecao move, but Tite's men kept going and Firmino benefited with an easy header. Despite fierce objections from Colombia, the goal was upheld.

Then, 10 minutes into stoppage time, Casemiro slammed a near-post corner kick from Neymar into the net to seal the dramatic result to send Colombia away empty-handed.

"The two goals for Brazil are different situations," Reinaldo Rueda told reporters. "In the first, I think that the referee's situation caused a distraction in the players.

"Brazil had to go out to find the game, they had a good circulation of the ball and the players who entered had an influence and that is why perhaps [the second half was different].

"But we were incisive and in the end it is a pity that the result could not be achieved."

Brazil Football Team / Copa America 2020

