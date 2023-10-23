Carse replaces injured Topley in England World Cup squad

Sports

Reuters
23 October, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 03:51 pm

Related News

Carse replaces injured Topley in England World Cup squad

Topley fractured his left index finger during the defending champions' 229-run loss to South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, their second defeat in a row.

Reuters
23 October, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 03:51 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pacer Brydon Carse will replace injured Reece Topley in England's World Cup squad, the ICC announced on Monday.

Topley fractured his left index finger during the defending champions' 229-run loss to South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, their second defeat in a row.

Carse, whose last international appearance was against Ireland in September, joins an England team struggling at the ninth place on the table after just one win in four matches.

England coach Matthew Mott said they still stood a chance to make a comeback.

"There's a lot that has to go our way now, but we're still in there," Mott told reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"We'll keep throwing punches. I still think we can win this tournament."

The England players were down in confidence after the losses but needed support from the management, Mott added.

"They're hurting. They're bloody good players, there's no doubt about that. You don't lose that, but you can lose your confidence," he said.

The holders face Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Brydon Carse / England Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / Reece Topley

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

6h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

8h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

16m | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

5h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

22h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

23h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

1d | TBS World