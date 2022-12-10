Carnage in Chattogram: Ishan Kishan breaks multiple records en route to sensational double hundred

Opening batter Ishan Kishan notched up his maiden hundred in ODIs and later converted it to a record-breaking double century at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram against Bangladesh. Regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the third ODI and his Mumbai Indians team-mate Kishan replaced him.

He went about run-a-ball initially, bringing up his fifty in 50 balls. The southpaw opened up his shoulders after that and notched up an 85-ball hundred before going after literally every ball. The second hundred just came off 41 balls. He became the first batter in ODIs to convert his maiden hundred into a double hundred.

Kishan became only the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma and overall the seventh batter to score an ODI double century.

His double hundred came off just 126 balls and it's now comfortably the fastest in ODIs, breaking Chris Gayle's record (138 balls).

Ishan Kishan finished with 210 off 131 balls which is the highest individual score against Bangladesh in ODIs. The previous highest was 194* by Charles Coventry in Bulawayo in 2009.

It is also the highest individual knock in Bangladesh in this format, bettering Shane Watson's 185* in Mirpur in 2011.

He's also the first left-handed batter in ODIs to score a double hundred. His 210 is now the highest individual score in ODIs before turning 25, going past MS Dhoni's 183 against Sri Lanka in 2005 and Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in 2012. It's also the highest individual score by an Indian away from home.

He reached his double hundred in the 35th over of the innings. No one in the history of ODIs could rack up his double century as early as Kishan.

With Virat Kohli, he added a mammoth 290 off just 190 balls which is the fourth-highest partnership for the second wicket in ODIs and the third-highest for India. The partnership run-rate of 9.15 is the second-fastest in the history of ODIs for any wicket and of course, the fastest by an Indian pair. The one between Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler against the West Indies in St. George's in 2019 had a higher run-rate (10.03).