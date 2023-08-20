Carmona scripts history with World Cup-winning goal against England, joins Iniesta in exclusive club

20 August, 2023, 06:45 pm
Olga Carmona scored the World Cup-winning goal for Spain in the final against England. She has joined Andres Iniesta in an exclusive club.

Photo: Fifa
Photo: Fifa

Scripting history at the grandest stage of them all in women's football, Olga Carmona scored the all-important opener for the side in the FIFA Women's World Cup final between Spain and England at the Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday. 

Leading from the front, Spanish captain Carmona fired the opening goal for the Jorge Vilda-coached side in the 29th minute of the summit clash.

Women's football crowned a first-time winner in the summit clash of the ninth World Cup tournament in Sydney. About 75,000 fans packed the Stadium Australia in Sydney for the recently concluded final of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Despite arriving in Australia as overwhelming favourites, Sarina Wiegman's England failed to lift the famous trophy as the European champions were upstaged by Spain in the Women's World Cup final.

Spanish captain Carmona found the back of the net after a rapid counter-attack in the first half to help Spain score the opening goal. At the age of 23, Carmona became the youngest goalscorer at the Women's World Cup final since Alex Morgan (2011). The Spanish superstar is the only second player from Spain to score a goal in FIFA World Cup final. Legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta had scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 men's World Cup final against the Netherlands. She is also the first player since Carli Lloyd (2015) to score in a World Cup semi-final and final.

Carmona, who scored the winning goal against Sweden in the semis, also proved to be the difference-maker in the summit clash against England. Carmona's first-half opener turned out to be the only goal in the final as Spain outclassed England 1-0 to claim its first-ever Women's World Cup title. The Spanish side is the fifth team to win the FIFA Women's World Cup after USA (4), Germany (2), Norway (1) and Japan (1). Before the start of the showpiece event in Australia, Spain had only won one match in the elite tournament.

