Captains’ Day kicks off ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in style

In a cricketing spectacle that spans the next 45 days, fans across the globe are gearing up for a thrilling showdown as 48 matches unfold across 10 top-tier venues. The cricket fiesta commences with a riveting clash between England and New Zealand at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad—the same venue that witnessed the 2019 Final rematch.

Ahead of that match the official ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 official image was taken at the Narendra Modi stadium by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. The 10 captains also shared their thoughts and hopes for the next six weeks with host Ravi Shastri and England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan in an interactive panel session.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan shared the team's preparedness, stating, "I think we have prepared well. If we talk about the last four years since the 2019 World Cup, we are probably the third or fourth team in the qualifiers' point system. So, we have done really well as a group; now it's time for us to put on a good show. Our team is ready, and the country is expecting a little more than what we did previously."

Among the other captains, Australia's Pat Cummins expressed the global significance of the India-Pakistan clashes, emphasising the anticipated excitement with over 100,000 fans at the stadium.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma echoed the sentiment, affirming the nation's profound love for cricket and assuring a jam-packed and extraordinary tournament.

Pakistan's Babar Azam reflected on the warm hospitality received in Hyderabad, emphasising the golden opportunity for all teams to give their best and relish the tournament.

England's Jos Buttler acknowledged the team's unity since 2015, pledging to continue pushing boundaries and striving for success.

As the anticipation builds, captains from Afghanistan, Netherlands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand also shared their thoughts on their team's preparations, expectations, and the exciting challenges that lie ahead.

With each captain exuding confidence and determination, cricket enthusiasts can brace themselves for an unforgettable World Cup full of high-stakes encounters and spirited performances.