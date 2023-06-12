Captaincy ‘nothing special’ for Litton

Sports

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:41 pm

Related News

Captaincy ‘nothing special’ for Litton

Litton also mentioned that captaincy is not a new experience for him since he captained the side once or twice when the regular skipper was out for one or two overs.

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 05:41 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Litton Das is going to be Bangladesh's 12th Test skipper as regular captain Shakib Al Hasan is out with a finger injury. He is all set to lead the team against Afghanistan on Wednesday. But Litton is not as excited as anyone would expect him to be. 

In his first press conference as the Test captain, Litton said that captaincy is 'nothing special' to him, all he wants to do is perform well for the team. 

"It's nothing special (Test captaincy). Of course, it feels good. Test cricket is the most preferred format for any cricketer, and captaining the country does is definitely a matter of pride," Litton said in a press conference on Monday. 

"I never really thought about it. Let's see if I feel anything different when I go for the toss."

Litton also mentioned that captaincy is not a new experience for him since he captained the side once or twice when the regular skipper was out for one or two overs.

"I did the captaincy a few times when Shakib bhai was out for an over or two. That's why I didn't think about it."

Litton did mention Shakib's absence will be felt but he is confident with the team he has for the one-off Test.

"Shakib bhai provides balance with both batting and bowling. So when he is not in the squad, especially in ODI and T20I, it becomes more difficult. But we have enough quality bowling options in Test cricket," he further said.

Mirpur may see a green wicket in a Test match for the first time given the overcast conditions. Litton was asked what they would do if they won the coin toss. 

"First of all the overcast conditions we are seeing, it's apparent what we will decide. Everyone knows that when you have a green wicket and this kind of weather, what kind of decision might be taken. We are all seeing that it will be a seaming condition so we will try to attack from the first hour," he answered.

Cricket

Litton Das / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

2h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

9h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

11h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

27m | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

7h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA