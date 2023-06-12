Captaincy ‘nothing special’ for Litton

Litton Das is going to be Bangladesh's 12th Test skipper as regular captain Shakib Al Hasan is out with a finger injury. He is all set to lead the team against Afghanistan on Wednesday. But Litton is not as excited as anyone would expect him to be.

In his first press conference as the Test captain, Litton said that captaincy is 'nothing special' to him, all he wants to do is perform well for the team.

"It's nothing special (Test captaincy). Of course, it feels good. Test cricket is the most preferred format for any cricketer, and captaining the country does is definitely a matter of pride," Litton said in a press conference on Monday.

"I never really thought about it. Let's see if I feel anything different when I go for the toss."

Litton also mentioned that captaincy is not a new experience for him since he captained the side once or twice when the regular skipper was out for one or two overs.

"I did the captaincy a few times when Shakib bhai was out for an over or two. That's why I didn't think about it."

Litton did mention Shakib's absence will be felt but he is confident with the team he has for the one-off Test.

"Shakib bhai provides balance with both batting and bowling. So when he is not in the squad, especially in ODI and T20I, it becomes more difficult. But we have enough quality bowling options in Test cricket," he further said.

Mirpur may see a green wicket in a Test match for the first time given the overcast conditions. Litton was asked what they would do if they won the coin toss.

"First of all the overcast conditions we are seeing, it's apparent what we will decide. Everyone knows that when you have a green wicket and this kind of weather, what kind of decision might be taken. We are all seeing that it will be a seaming condition so we will try to attack from the first hour," he answered.