Captaincy hunt likely to spice up IPL mega auction

As in the past, there has been some talk of this being the last of the mega auctions. The frenzied activity involving the rich and famous owners out to rebuild their teams to make a strong title run has been a unique IPL experience.

The expanded Indian Premier League (IPL) set up of 10 teams will have 590 players to choose from and fill a maximum 217 vacant slots, including 70 foreigners, in the mega auction to be held on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

As in the past, there has been some talk of this being the last of the mega auctions. The frenzied activity involving the rich and famous owners out to rebuild their teams to make a strong title run has been a unique IPL experience.

 

CAPTAINCY HUNT

The new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad have named KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya respectively as captains. But the two underperforming outfits, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders (skipper Eoin Morgan is past his prime) may be getting ready for some bidding wars to pick their captain in the auction.

Ishan Kishan, the explosive Mumbai Indians batter with past India U-19 captaincy experience and ex-Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer are two candidates. Other contenders are not so straightforward, but come with experience. There's Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins, India spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin, opener Shikhar Dhawan and Australian batting star David Warner. All these players have confidently gone ahead with the highest ₹2 crore base price.

Punjab will be best placed in the auction room with the highest remaining purse of ₹72 crore, having retained only two players. Sunrisers Hyderabad ( ₹68 cr) and Rajasthan Royals ( ₹62 cr) come in next with a sizeable kitty.

 

HOT INDIAN PICKS

A total of 33 players have been signed up by the teams pre-auction, six of them by the new franchises. Capped India players signify Indian cricket's bench strength and they will continue to be sought after. Teams could break their bank over the likes of seamer Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar among the all-rounders, any of the fast-bowlers like Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar and Umesh Yadav. And spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya could also end up very rich. Batter Deepak Hooda, recently picked in the Indian team for the white-ball series against West Indies, power-hitter Shah Rukh Khan, who is a stand-by for the series, will also have high hopes. Even Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey and Suresh Raina, now out of national contention, may find favour.

 

KEY OVERSEAS PLAYERS

As always in the overseas player pool, fast bowling stocks will be in high demand. Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson and Josh Hazlewood will find many takers. Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmeyer, Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan and Nicolas Pooran amongst the batters and Jason Holder and Mitchell Marsh among the all-rounders will attract a lot of interest.

The ongoing U-19 World Cup will also be closely followed by the franchises and the likes of Yash Dhull, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and South Africa's Baby AB—Dewas Brevis—could bag their first IPL contract.

There is uncertainty over the participation of some international players from England and Australia given their international commitments. A final word on their availability will come closer to the auction.

