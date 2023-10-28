Captain Shakib ‘not sure’ what’s going on in players’ minds

Shakib Al Hasan blamed Bangladesh's poor batting for the shock defeat against Netherlands and admitted the team has been struggling all through the tournament with it. Bangladesh had a terrible outing at the Eden Gardens on Saturday as they suffered a heavy 87-run defeat to the Dutch.

Shakib said he doesn't know what's going on in the players' mind when they are on the field.

"We have been poor with the bat all tournament and this is as bad as it gets," Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

"There is more cricket to come and we have to pick up ourselves and I know it's hard but we have to try to finish the tournament on a high. Throughout the tournament we have been struggling, I don't know what's on the players' minds," he added.

Bangladesh produced yet another horror show with the bat after bundling the Netherlands for 229.

None of Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto could show any resilience as they departed early.

Onus was on the experienced duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim but none of them could deliver under pressure.

By the time Mahmudullah, centurion of the last match, arrived in the middle, the Dutch were all over Bangladesh and Bangladesh could never recover.

They were eventually bundled out for 142 runs, tasting a shambolic 87-run defeat.

Bangladesh's top four have been absolutely below par in the World Cup and average only 21.3 and strike at 76.08. Only the Netherlands' top four have worse numbers in the ten-team tournament.

