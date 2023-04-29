'Can't understand what has happened': Sterling says Chelsea players baffled by poor form

Sports

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

'Can't understand what has happened': Sterling says Chelsea players baffled by poor form

Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday left them 11th in the standings, stumbling towards possibly their worst campaign since the 1993/94 season - when they finished 14th under Glenn Hoddle - despite their new U.S. owners' huge outlay on players.

Reuters
29 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 03:07 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea's players are struggling to find answers for their poor run of form this season, Raheem Sterling said, but the attacker maintained that the Premier League club can turn around their fortunes under the right manager.

Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday left them 11th in the standings, stumbling towards possibly their worst campaign since the 1993/94 season - when they finished 14th under Glenn Hoddle - despite their new U.S. owners' huge outlay on players.

"We are disappointed when we come off the pitch and feel angry and disappointed. There are times when we finish a game you just sit in the changing room looking into space because you can't understand what has just happened," Sterling told The Sun in an interview published on Friday.

"It's tough to take. You are always trying to look for a positive solution. There will be conversations, players trying to come to terms with what has happened in the last ten minutes or so. It's not easy."

Chelsea are currently being led by interim boss Frank Lampard, with former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino the frontrunner for the permanent role.

"We need to look in the right direction and look to whoever comes in as the next manager to build for the future," said Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for about 47.5 million pounds ($59.72 million) in July.

"I enjoyed my time at my previous club and won a lot of trophies. But I like a new challenge and this is the challenge I signed up for. It will taste even sweeter to win silverware coming from a moment like this than if you were winning every single week.

"The ability in the dressing room is undeniable and if we have someone who can take control of that we are more than capable of challenging every year."

Football

Raheem Sterling / chelsea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

4h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

4h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

3h | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

4h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

19h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'