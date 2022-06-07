'Can't fall out with someone because they don't pick me': Broad on his relationship with Root

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad said there are no issues between him and former captain Joe Root. Broad said he has the utmost respect for Root, who according to the right-arm seamer is "already a legend" of the game.

There were reports suggesting that all might not be good between Broad and Root after the latter had dropped Broad and James Anderson from England's squad for the West Indies tour. Broad, England's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anderson, however, said he and Root are "great friends" and he wouldn't "fall out" with someone for dropping him.

"Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he's meant to me as a captain, and what a privilege it was playing under him," Broad told reporters.

"I told him I hope he really enjoys the next few years. He's already a legend of the game... Joe and I are great friends. I can't fall out with someone because they don't pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic."

A lot changed since that West Indies tour, in which England lost by 1-0. Root stepped down as the captain. All-rounder Ben Stokes was given the charge and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach of the red-ball team.

Both Broad and Anderson returned not only in the squad but also in the XI. England's two most successful bowlers in the longest format of the game featured in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's which the hosts won courtesy of a fantastic fourth innings century by Joe Root.

The 35-year-old Broad picked up four wickets at Lord's, including two in one over in the second innings that turned the match in England's favour.

"I started this season not knowing if I'd pull on the England shirt again ... it's been one of the most fun weeks we've had as a team," added Broad.

The second Test of the three-match series gets underway at Trent Bridge on Friday.