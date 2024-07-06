Canada stun Venezuela on penalties to reach Copa semis
Jacob Shaffelburg fired Canada into the lead in the 13th minute but Salomon Rondon equalised in the 64th before Canada triumphed in the shoot-out to set up a last-four meeting with world champions Argentina.
Canada reached the semi-finals of the Copa America on Friday after beating Venezuela 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.
The Canadians, under American coach Jesse Marsch, who only took over the team in mid-May, are playing in the Copa America for the first time and produced a relentless display of pressing in what was a frantic game.
Both teams failed to score from the spot twice in the shoot-out, leaving it at 3-3 after five penalties each and sending the contest into sudden death.
Canada keeper Max Crepeau, who had made a major error for Venezuela's equaliser, made ammends as he saved Wilke Angel's kick.
That left Ismael Kone with the chance to win the game and he converted with an ice-cool penalty to set off the celebrations in front of a crowd of 51,080 mostly Venezuela supporting fans.
Canada played Argentina in the opening game of the group stage losing 2-0 to the defending champions.