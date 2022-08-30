Can Shakib inspire Tigers to victory in his 100th T20I match?

Sports

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 12:53 pm

Related News

Can Shakib inspire Tigers to victory in his 100th T20I match?

Bangladesh will have to perform much better than they have done in recent times and will hope that happens under Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy.

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 12:53 pm
Can Shakib inspire Tigers to victory in his 100th T20I match?

Bangladesh will look to make a winning start to their T20 Asia Cup journey when they take on Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today, although they won't be favourites.

Afghanistan had already sent a big message of intent to the rest of the competition after crushing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in their first game. 

Bangladesh will have to perform much better than they have done in recent times and will hope that happens under Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy.

"Which team is the better team will be proved in the field," said Bangladesh allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the pre-match press conference.

"When all play well in all departments, we normally win the game. Everyone in our team is in a good zone to prove themselves, so we are hopeful of a good result."

As Shakib begins his third term as T20I captain of Bangladesh, it will be a momentous occasion for him in more ways than one as it will be his 100th match in this format.

He is only the third Bangladesh player to reach that milestone after former captain Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim.

There is an additional stat to inspire captain Shakib too as he is already the highest wicket-taker (121 wickets) in the T20 format in the world. 

In terms of batting, he has the second-most runs amongst Bangladeshi batters with 2010 runs, only behind Mahmudullah who has 2071 runs. 

Shakib was given the captaincy after Bangladesh were going through a rough patch in this format following their disappointing T20 World Cup outing last year.

After the showcase event, they won just two matches out of 10, including losing their first-ever bilateral T20 series against Zimbabwe. 

Shakib earlier said that everything can't be changed overnight but Bangladesh will try to play the format the way it is meant to be played. 

The new captain pointed out at scoring at a faster pace, which Bangladesh lack and as a result, are a vulnerable side in this format. 

The Bangladesh practice game and training module demonstrated the fact that they are more focused on six-hitting, which has not always been the case. 

"The first match is always important," Miraz said. "We are hopeful of making a winning start. We are not focused on who the opponent is, we are just focusing on our game. 

The Afghanistan batters however have had no problems hitting sixes. 

And their T20I record against Bangladesh also is good as they have won five matches from nine encounters. Bangladesh won three while one match was abandoned.

This year, the two teams played two matches in Bangladesh with both winning one game each. The game that Bangladesh won came in a slower pitch, meaning that if the Sharjah pitch remains slow, Bangladesh would have a slight advantage over Afghanistan's big hitters. Probably this is the fact that keeps Bangladesh calm despite Afghanistan's dangerous T20I form.

Ahead of the tournament, Bangladesh lost some of the key players like Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud and Nurul Hasan Sohan due to injury. The loss of Litton has especially created a serious hole in their opening slot.

The team management had already hinted they will play Anamul Haque Bijoy and Naim Sheikh as openers even though both are not known to be big hitters in T20I cricket. 

But the team management clarified that they have been given specific roles on how they should play. 

The Asia Cup indeed will show if the Tigers are capable of playing the brand of cricket they would like to play under the captaincy of Shakib, who looks keen to usher in a new era in T20I cricket.

The match starts at 8 pm Bangladesh Time.

Top News / Cricket

BD vs AFG / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Asia Cup 2022 / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

3h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

4h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What happens if global energy prices don’t fall in six months?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

2h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

2h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

4h | Videos
Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

Will the Ukraine-Russia war continue for long?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries