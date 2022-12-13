Can Messi's Argentina get revenge on Modric's Croatia?

It's the battle of the LM10's as Lionel Messi's Argentina face off against Luka Modric's Croatia in the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Tuesday.

If there was one game to characterise the chaotic, feisty and unpredictable nature of the 2022 World Cup, Argentina's quarter-final with the Netherlands followed the script to a tee.

A Lionel Messi-inspired Albiceleste had one foot firmly in the semi-finals through Nahuel Molina and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's calm penalty, but a late brace from Wout Weghorst - including a 100th-minute equaliser - forced the unlikeliest of extra-time periods.

Yet another penalty shootout would be needed to decide the destiny of the two teams, and in the wake of mass brawls, gamesmanship galore and a staggering 17 yellow cards, Argentina held their nerve from the spot to prevail and advance to the final four.

The footballing gods would have surely delivered an all-South American semi-final between Brazil and Argentina, and while that will not be the case for Lionel Scaloni's crop, the Copa America winners' record in World Cup semi-finals makes for very pleasant reading indeed.

Argentina have never been eliminated from the World Cup in the final four and have progressed to the final every time that they have got this far - the fifth and most recent of which came in the 2014 tournament before their heartbreaking defeat to Germany.

Scaloni's gallant goalscorers enter the semi-finals having made the net ripple twice in each of their last four matches in all tournaments - scoring in each of their last 14 in total - but facing the staunch rearguard action of Croatia is a challenge that Messi and co must prepare for with due diligence.

Upon Dominik Livakovic's return to his homeland, the first question that the Croatia goalkeeper may be asked will surely be about the location of his statue, as the Dinamo Zagreb number one denied Brazil time and time again before the Checkered Ones' penchant for penalties came to the fore.

While Brazil were struggling to find a way through the notoriously dogged Croatia defence, Neymar took it upon himself to break the deadlock in the 106th minute with a wonderful goal, but Bruno Petkovic's 117th-minute effort found its way into the corner via a deflection to force a 12-yard battle of nerves.

Livakovic kept Brazil out 11 times before also saving from Rodrygo in the shootout, and the Selecao dream was dashed when Marquinhos's effort crashed against the post, allowing delirium to take over for those in red and white as they celebrated a second successive World Cup semi-final.

Dalic's side remarkably reached the 2018 World Cup final without winning any of their knockout games in normal time, and history is on the verge of repeating itself for the Checkered Ones, who are now unbeaten in 11 matches ahead of their showdown with Argentina.

Croatia would be in elite company if they can progress to the showpiece event - only Italy, the Netherlands and Germany have ever reached back-to-back finals - and Dalic's side can take confidence in the fact that they have never failed to score in 10 World Cup knockout fixtures.

Argentina and Croatia have met twice before in the World Cup group stage, with La Albiceleste prevailing 1-0 in 1998, but the Checkered Ones secured a memorable 3-0 win over Argentina in Russia four years ago, and several members of that team are still around to try to make lightning strike twice in Lusail.

Players to Watch

Argentina: Lionel Messi

Messi, likely playing at his final World Cup, is leading the charge for Argentina as he looks to add the trophy to his collection.

The 35-year-old has both scored and assisted a goal in three different World Cup matches, including two at this year's tournament (vs. Mexico in the group stage and the Dutch in the last round).

Since 1966, no player has ever done so in four separate games.

Interestingly, Messi scored his first goal against Croatia in a match where Luka Modric made his international debut.

Croatia: Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic has been excellent as a deep-lying playmaker for Croatia, and the Inter midfielder might well be crucial to stopping Messi.

In the quarter-final win over Brazil, Brozovic completed 96 passes – a tally that only team-mate Luka Modric (105) attempted more than.

If Brozovic can work alongside Modric and Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic to block off the central space and force Argentina wide, then they might just be able to limit Messi's influence.

Prediction

This is the third World Cup head-to-head between Argentina and Croatia, and first match-up in the knockout stages. Argentina won 1-0 in 1998, before Croatia's 3-0 win in the 2018 edition in Russia.

Ahead of kick-off, the Opta supercomputer makes Argentina the favourites to progress without needing penalties (55.8%), with Croatia given a 17.9% chance of winning.

Eight of Croatia's last nine World Cup knockout matches have gone to extra-time, however, so do not be surprised if this match is drawn over 90 minutes, or even 120.

This will be Croatia's first World Cup 2022 game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, while Argentina have already defeated Mexico and the Netherlands but did suffer one of the all-time biggest World Cup shocks in this venue against Saudi Arabia in their opening group game.