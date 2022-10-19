Campher's all-round performance keeps Ireland's Super 12 hopes alive

Sports

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 02:15 pm

Campher's all-round performance keeps Ireland's Super 12 hopes alive

Despite losing four wickets for 61 runs, Campher and George Dockrell added an unbroken 119 off 57 balls to see Ireland home. 

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 02:15 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Curtis Campher's all-round performance saw Ireland grab their first win in the first round of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Chasing a quite stiff target of 177, Ireland were home with six wickets and six balls in hand.

Batting first, Scotland posted a substantial total of 176 for five thanks to Michael Jones' 55-ball-86 with the help of six fours and four sixes. 

Skipper Richard Berrington (37 off 27) played a good hand as well. Campher (2/9) was the pick of the bowlers.

Despite losing four wickets for 61 runs, Campher and George Dockrell added an unbroken 119 off 57 balls to see Ireland home. 

Campher (72* off 32) did the bulk of the scoring while Dockrell played well for his unbeaten 39 off 27. Every over since the 12th over went for more than 10 runs. 

Campher was named the player of the match. 

