Campher, Fernando propel Chattogram to win over Barishal

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 05:17 pm

Photo: Chattogram Challengers
All-round Curtis Campher and opener Avishka Fernando's heroics helped Chattogram Challengers register their third win in four matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram, led by Shuvagata Hom, defeated Tamim Iqbal's Fortune Barishal by 10 runs at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday. 

It was the third loss in four matches for the star-studded Barishal. 

Ireland all-rounder Campher performed with both bat and ball and took three catches on the field. 

Fernando batted throughout the 20 overs to propel Chattogram to 193-5. 

They were going at less than eight runs per over when Shahadat Hossain (31 off 29) got out in the 12th over as the third batter. 

Fernando, who got to his fifty in 40 deliveries, pressed on the accelerator in the slog overs. His next 41 runs came off just 10 balls. 

He started the onslaught in the 16th over when the right-hander went after compatriot Dunith Wellalage. That over yielded 20 runs.

Chattogram scored 84 in their last five overs courtesy of Fernando and Campher's (29* off nine) exceptional power-hitting. 

Fernando hit five fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten 50-ball-91. 

Taijul Islam, playing his first match in the tournament, returned two for 26.

Barishal got off to a flying start courtesy of Ahmed Shehzad's powerplay hitting.

Shehzad, who recently announced an emotional retirement from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), struck five fours and two sixes on his way to a 17-ball-39. Barishal were 60 for one after the powerplay. 

But the following batters failed to maintain the high run rate.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal made 33 off 30 while Soumya Sarkar scored 17 off 16 balls.

The required run rate kept on going higher and higher. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35 off 16) gave Chattogram a brief scare before Al-Amin Hossain snared his scalp in the 18th over.

Mushfiqur Rahim's (23 off 22) slow innings did not help either. Eventually Barishal fell 10 runs short.

After an excellent cameo, Campher was outstanding with the ball, picking up four wickets for 20 runs in his four overs.

 

