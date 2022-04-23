Camp Nou breaks own record for women's game with 91,648 fans

Hindustan Times
23 April, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 01:39 pm

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women's soccer match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona's 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semifinal.

The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid last month. Previously, the record for a women's game was 90,185 for the 1999 Women's World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Alexia Putellas led Barcelona with a brace. The Ballon d'Or winner was one of four goal-scorers for Barcelona in the first half before she earned and converted a late penalty to give her a competition-leading 10 goals.

"We are very happy not just for the result but also for the atmosphere at the stadium. It is spectacular that we have set a new record," Barcelona midfielder Patricia Guijarro said. "What happened today and a month ago has left us speechless. As the days, or the years go by, we will understand better what has happened. Right now we have not completely grasped the magnitude of this experience."

The German visitors were stunned from the start when Aitana Bonmatí latched onto a long pass and scored just two minutes after kickoff.

Caroline Graham Hansen doubled the advantage in the 10th when she used a sleek change of foot to dodge the sliding tackle of the last defender before curling a left-footed shot inside the far post.

Jennifer Hermoso made it 3-0 in the 33rd after finishing off a gorgeous team buildup.

It was then Putellas' turn after she was played through by Guijaro. Goalkeeper Almuth Schult deflected her shot but it bounced off the post and rolled over the line.

Jill Roord pulled one back for Wolfsburg in the 73rd when Tabea Wassmuth set her up.

Schult dove the wrong way when Putellas took her spot-kick in the 84th after she was fouled in the box by Dominique Janssen.

The second leg is in Germany on April 30.

Lyon hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in the first leg of the other semifinal.

Barcelona is seeking to repeat its treble from last season. It has already clinched the Spanish league and is in the Copa de la Reina semifinals.

Women's Football / Barcelona Women's team / Camp Nou / UEFA Women's Champions League

