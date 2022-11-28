Cameroon goalkeeper Onana dropped for Serbia clash for disciplinary reasons: source

Sports

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will miss his team's crucial World Cup clash with Serbia on Monday after being dropped hours before kick-off at Al Janoub stadium.

A football federation source told AFP that Inter Milan 'keeper Onana had been left out of the Group G fixture for unspecified disciplinary reasons and replaced by Devis Epassy, who plays for Abha in Saudi Arabia.

Onana, 26, has 34 caps for his country and played in Cameroon's opening 1-0 defeat to Switzerland last week.

He signed for Serie A team Inter as a free agent in the summer after not playing much for Ajax following his nine-month doping ban last year.

Cameroon will be eliminated from the World Cup with one game to spare if they lose and Brazil avoid defeat against the Swiss later on Monday.

