Cameroon coach Song proud of Swiss scorer Embolo

Sports

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 08:15 pm

Related News

Cameroon coach Song proud of Swiss scorer Embolo

"We know each other, he is my little brother," Song told reporters. "We often speak to each other on the phone and I wanted to congratulate him. It is fair play to do so. Just because we are on different teams, it does not mean we are not still brothers."

Reuters
24 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song is proud of "little brother" Breel Embolo despite the Switzerland striker scoring the winning goal against his side in their World Cup Group G opener at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday.

Yaounde-born Embolo netted the winner against the country of his birth after 48 minutes but refused to celebrate as the Swiss claimed victory in a game in which they were second best in the first half, but much improved after the break.

Song was seen speaking to Embolo after the game and said he offered his congratulations.

"We know each other, he is my little brother," Song told reporters. "We often speak to each other on the phone and I wanted to congratulate him. It is fair play to do so. Just because we are on different teams, it does not mean we are not still brothers."

Song added that despite plunging his side to a defeat, he was proud that Embolo had scored a goal at the World Cup.

"He did not celebrate his goal, but this is all part of football," Song said. "I'm happy for him and proud of him. He is with the Swiss national team and I would have liked him to be on my side, but that is the way of life.

"For us the most important thing is how did we play on the pitch, what could we have done better, rather than worrying who was scoring goals against us."

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer said he was thankful that Embolo was wearing Swiss colours, praising the forward for always being there when needed.

"I am very happy that he is playing for us," Sommer said. "That's why we won today."

Cameroon dominated the opening half and had three excellent chances, but could not find that spark in the second period.

"Generally in football, when you are dominating you need to hit the back of the net, it is not enough to have ball possession. We missed that final touch (to score), we were hungry for the win, but the goal did not come," Song said.

"If you look at our team, only three players of the 26 have played at a World Cup before. This is a new generation of players. There is everything still left to play for. We have not lost hope.

"The mistakes that were made today will not be made again in the next game (against Serbia on Monday). In football, anything is possible.

"We believe in this dream. We have come here with a mission to accomplish. I am a competitor."

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Cameroon football / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Breel Embolo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

9h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

10h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

10h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

22h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka