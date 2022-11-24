Cameroon-born Embolo's goal helps Switzerland beat Cameroon

Cameroon got a taste of their own medicine as Cameroon-born Breel Embolo's goal helped Switzerland register a win in a Group G clash at the Al Janoub Stadium. It was the first time the two teams faced each other.

The first half was goalless but Embolo put Switzerland ahead just two minutes into the second half. Embolo refused to celebrate the goal that came against his birthplace. It was a lovely cross from Xherdan Shaqiri and Embolo made no mistake. The shot was the first one on target for Switzerland.

Cameroon's streak of losses at World Cup finals tournaments extended to eight games dating back to 2002. Brazil and Serbia are also in Group G and they meet later Thursday.

