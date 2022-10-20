Cameron Green replaces Josh Inglis in Australia's T20 WC squad

Sports

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

Cameron Green replaces Josh Inglis in Australia's T20 WC squad

Inglis, who is usually a back-up to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a morning round of golf with some of his team mates and coach Andrew McDonald at the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday.

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 04:14 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

All-rounder Cameron Green replaced Josh Inglis in the Australia squad for the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday after the wicketkeeper-batsman was ruled out with a cut to his right hand following a golfing mishap.

Inglis, who is usually a back-up to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a morning round of golf with some of his team mates and coach Andrew McDonald at the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday.

The versatile Green is equally at ease batting in the top and middle order and is more than handy with his medium pace.

"Anyone that can bat anywhere in the order and can give you a few handy overs can give you a different look if something were to go wrong with your top seven batters," coach McDonald told SEN Radio just before Green was drafted in.

He added that they had more to consider than just replacing one stumper with another.

"You've got a little bit more scope than that," he said.

"We've got to work out what a squad would look like going into a World Cup without a backup keeper and, and the scenario that (if) Matthew Wade were to get injured on the morning of the game, what would you do there."

Aaron Finch's team begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final.

T20 World Cup

Cameron Green / Australia Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

9h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

19h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

19h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

22h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities