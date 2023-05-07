Camavinga becomes the youngest Real Madrid player to win all six trophies

Eduardo Camavinga has played a significant role in Real Madrid's success since joining Los Blancos last summer. He had won La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, the Supercopa de Espana, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup before. And now he has completed the tally by winning the Copa Del Rey.

Fans claim that he has "completed" club football at the young age of 20. He became the club's youngest player ever to win all six trophies.

His contributions this season have been outstanding once again. Eduardo Camavinga has appeared in 52 different competitions. His versatility and ability to play in a variety of positions have also greatly aided the team.

He is a natural midfielder, but he has also played some left-back for Real Madrid.

It's an honour to win every club trophy with the best club in the world. It's just the beginning 🤍🙏🏾 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/S8z8wYZNWX— Eduardo Camavinga (@Camavinga) May 6, 2023

Eduardo Camavinga has won every title with Real Madrid since joining the club in August 2021 — tonight he completed that with Copa del Rey. ⚪️✨



He's just 20 years old. pic.twitter.com/ZelslzW7XP— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2023

Camavinga has now won a trophy every three months since joining Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos won their 20th Copa del Rey. The victory over Osasuna was their first since the 2013-14 season. They have won 101 titles in their football history.