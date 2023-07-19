A calamitous collapse for Bangladesh consign them to a big defeat in 2nd ODI

Expectations were high for the Tigresses going into the second ODI on Wednesday. They failed to live up to the expectations and were battered properly by India as the hosts lost the match by 108 runs. India rode on Jemimah Rodrigues' all-round performance to stamp their authority and level the series 1-1.

Jemimah had her career-best outing and everything she touched actually turned to gold. First, she played her career-best knock of 86 with the bat to post a huge total on the board. Then, she surprised everyone by picking up four wickets giving away only three runs in 3.1 overs, her two-year practice finally paid off.

Bangladesh were asked to chase down a daunting target of 229. It was always going to be tough on the slow and low Mirpur pitch. They needed a strong start in their chase to somewhat keep the hopes up. But they failed, miserably.

They lost both their openers inside the first five overs and couldn't really recover from that. The hosts looked out of water apart from Fargana Haque and Ritu Moni. The duo added 68 runs from 92 balls in the fourth wicket partnership to keep the hopes alive. Fargana bagged 47 off 81 balls hitting five boundaries and Ritu scored 27 with three boundaries. Fargana's departure in the 29th over was the last thing the hosts wanted.

But there was nothing else from the rest of the batters and the hosts were eventually bundled out for 120. Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for only 14 runs. India's wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatiya had three stumpings in the match.

Apart from Jemimah, Devika Vaidya picked up three wickets to complete the downfall of the hosts.

Earlier, Bangladesh had a decent start after electing to bowl first. India were reduced to 68 for three. Then came the skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah. They kept the scoreboard going despite the scorching Mirpur heat visibly disturbing them.

They both picked up half-centuries while Jamima went on to bag 86 runs off 78 balls. She hit nine boundaries in her career-best innings. Harleen Deol came in and played an important knock of 25 runs.

For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun bagged a brace each.