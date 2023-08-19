Cabrera picks up 32-member preliminary squad for Afghanistan series

Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Cabrera Picked up a 32-member preliminary squad for the two FIFA Friendly matches against Afghanistan to be held next month in Dhaka.

The two matches will be held at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on September 4 and 7.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra's midfielder Dipok Roy and Azmpur Football Club's ward Sarower Zaman Nipu are the two new faces of the 32-memeber preliminary squad.

The footballers will report from Camp tomorrow (Sunday) at Regency Hotel and the training will begin from Monday (August 21) at Bashundhara Kings Arena, said the head coach at a press conference held at Bangladesh Football Federation's Bhaban today (Saturday) .

The coach however does not get everyone from the inception of training because Abahani's footballers will join in the camp after their AFC Cup match against Mohun Bagan on August 27.

National team captain Jamal Bhuyan is currently in Argentina and the coach hoped to get Jamal for the camp in the last week of this month.

The Afghanistan team will arrive in Dhaka on August 26 and will stay at the same hotel and will train at the same venue, Bangladesh Football Federation's vice-president Kazi Nabil Ahmed later informed through a video message.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Anisur Rahman, Shahidul Alam, Mitul Marma and Pappu Hossain.



Defenders: Bishwanath Ghosh, Topu Barman, Tariq Kazi, Rimon Hossain, Saad Uddin, Rahmat Mia, Alomgir Molla, Murad Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Isa Faysal and Atikuzzaman.

Midfielders: Sohel Rana, Sheikh Morsalin, Mohammad Ridoy, Mohammad Sohel Rana, Abu Shaied, Mojubur Rahman Joni, Robiul Hasan and Jamal Bhuiyan

Forwards: Rakib Hossain, Matin Mia, Sumon Reza, Faysal Ahmed Fahim, Dipok Roy, Aminur Rahman Sojib, Sarwar Zaman Nipu, Jafar Iqbal and Mohammad Ibrahim.