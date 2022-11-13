Buttler reserves special praise for 'outstanding' Adil Rashid

After England's victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Jos Buttler couldn't stop lavishing praise on his teammates, especially spinner Adil Rashid. Rashid was in stunning form and took two wickets in four overs at the MCG in Melbourne, on Sunday. Other than the 34-year-old, Chhris Jordan also bagged a two-wicket haul and Sam Curran scalped three dismissals. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes grabbed a wicket.

The England bowlers were in good form and restricted Pakistan to 137 for eight in 20 overs. Adil's wickets were crucial as they included Pakistan captain Babar Azam (32 runs off 28 balls) and Mohammad Haris (eight runs off 12 deliveries). Chasing a target of 138 runs, England had to rely on an unbeaten half-century by Ben Stokes, to reach 138 for five in 19 overs, winning by five wickets. Stokes slammed 52 runs off 49 balls and remained unbeaten. Haris Rauf took two wickets for Pakistan.

Rashid ended the tournament with four wickets and was also pivotal in the semi-final vs India. Speaking after the match, Buttler called Rashid as England's 'outstanding' player and also had some special words for Stokes. "Huge swing in the game, that was a fantastic over from Adil. He has been outstanding for us in the last three games, just the guy who makes things happen and his performance was outstanding. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all. We managed to get away to a start which controlled the run-rate and we bat deep as well", he said.

"And that man again, Ben Stokes is there at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly, the impetus that he and Moeen Ali had just took it away from Pakistan", he further added.