Buttler reserves special praise for 'outstanding' Adil Rashid

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:06 pm

Related News

Buttler reserves special praise for 'outstanding' Adil Rashid

Rashid ended the tournament with four wickets and was also pivotal in the semi-final vs India. Speaking after the match, Buttler called Rashid as England's 'outstanding' player and also had some special words for Stokes.

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:06 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

After England's victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Jos Buttler couldn't stop lavishing praise on his teammates, especially spinner Adil Rashid. Rashid was in stunning form and took two wickets in four overs at the MCG in Melbourne, on Sunday. Other than the 34-year-old, Chhris Jordan also bagged a two-wicket haul and Sam Curran scalped three dismissals. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes grabbed a wicket.

The England bowlers were in good form and restricted Pakistan to 137 for eight in 20 overs. Adil's wickets were crucial as they included Pakistan captain Babar Azam (32 runs off 28 balls) and Mohammad Haris (eight runs off 12 deliveries). Chasing a target of 138 runs, England had to rely on an unbeaten half-century by Ben Stokes, to reach 138 for five in 19 overs, winning by five wickets. Stokes slammed 52 runs off 49 balls and remained unbeaten. Haris Rauf took two wickets for Pakistan.

Rashid ended the tournament with four wickets and was also pivotal in the semi-final vs India. Speaking after the match, Buttler called Rashid as England's 'outstanding' player and also had some special words for Stokes. "Huge swing in the game, that was a fantastic over from Adil. He has been outstanding for us in the last three games, just the guy who makes things happen and his performance was outstanding. When you hit the right length there was a little bit of movement and they were obviously bowling at a good pace, not easy at all. We managed to get away to a start which controlled the run-rate and we bat deep as well", he said.

"And that man again, Ben Stokes is there at the end. He is the ultimate competitor in anything he does and has the experience to bank on as well. He timed it perfectly, the impetus that he and Moeen Ali had just took it away from Pakistan", he further added.

T20 World Cup

Adil Rashid / Jos Buttler / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings