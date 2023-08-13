Buttler to request Stokes to come out of ODI retirement and play in World Cup

Jos Buttler, the captain of England's white-ball team, is reportedly asking Ben Stokes to reconsider his decision to retire from international cricket in time for the forthcoming World Cup in 2023.

According to a report in the British media, the England team is eager to have Stokes join them for the 10-team competition, despite the Test captain's declaration that he won't play any more ODIs.

Stokes, who played an incredible innings to lead England to victory in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand, resigned from the 50-over format last year, claiming "exhaustion due to too much cricket" as the main reason. Stokes is now the full-time Test skipper even if he still participates in the shortest format.

Although he had already stated his intentions, Matthew Mott, England's white-ball coach, believes the team is still hopeful that Stokes may reconsider his decision to retire from ODIs.

"Jos (Buttler) will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben's pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he's keen. There has not been a clear direction on what he's going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I've always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field," Mott told Mail Sport.

"Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He's done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket, and so he's an invaluable commodity," Mott added.