Buttler positive on England's chances despite South Africa loss

Sports

Reuters
22 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 05:21 pm

Related News

Buttler positive on England's chances despite South Africa loss

Brook and Livingstone's fifth-wicket stand helped the defending champions get within seven runs of the target, creating a clearer path to semis despite hosts West Indies pulling ahead in the group with a dominant nine-wicket win over the United States.

Reuters
22 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 05:21 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The 78-run partnership between Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone may prove to be crucial for England's semi-final hopes even though it fell just short of getting them a victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Friday, captain Jos Buttler said.

Brook and Livingstone's fifth-wicket stand helped the defending champions get within seven runs of the target, creating a clearer path to semis despite hosts West Indies pulling ahead in the group with a dominant nine-wicket win over the United States.

"I think Brook and Livingstone had a fantastic partnership on a slow wicket where other guys struggled," Buttler told reporters in Gros Islet. "The big picture is obviously net run rate."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

West Indies, tied with England on two points, rose to second place in Group Two thanks to a superior net run rate of 1.814. Third-placed England have a net run rate of 0.412, close to leaders South Africa (0.625) who have four points.

This makes it easier for England to overtake South Africa's net run rate with a win over the U.S. on Sunday, if the leaders lose to West Indies. If South Africa win, England would ensure second place outright with four points.

South Africa, who have won all six matches in the tournament, now face a potential do-or-die scenario where a loss to West Indies may leave them out of the top two and a place in the semis.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

England Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team / Jos Buttler / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

8h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh faces India in T20 World Cup to keep their semi dream alive

Bangladesh faces India in T20 World Cup to keep their semi dream alive

17m | Videos
Rich countries plan to buy more gold despite record price

Rich countries plan to buy more gold despite record price

1h | Videos
Long term investment is less risky

Long term investment is less risky

3h | Videos
Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

Benazir Ahmed's case is not the same as mine: Md. Asaduzzaman Mian

6h | Videos