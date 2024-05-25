Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan

Sports

Reuters
25 May, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 11:45 pm

Related News

Buttler knock guides England to 23-run victory over Pakistan

The 33-year-old opener brought up his fifty with his trademark premeditated scoop, directing an attempted yorker from fast bowler Haris Rauf over fine leg.

Reuters
25 May, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 11:45 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20 international on Saturday on the back of skipper Jos Buttler's blistering knock of 84 at Edgbaston.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field but Buttler took advantage of a good batting wicket and smashed 84 runs off 51 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

The 33-year-old opener brought up his fifty with his trademark premeditated scoop, directing an attempted yorker from fast bowler Haris Rauf over fine leg.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Buttler was supported by Will Jacks (37) and Jonny Bairstow (21) but the middle order collapsed before Jofra Archer walked to the crease in the final over and smashed Mohammad Amir for a four and a six as England posted a total of 183-7.

Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan for a duck in the first over when Moeen Ali had him caught and his opening partner Saim Ayub holed out in the deep to leave the tourists reeling at 14-2.

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored freely to stitch together a 53-run stand off 28 balls but Moeen struck again to dismiss Azam lbw. Zaman fell for a well-made 45 off 21 balls to leave Pakistan at 100-6.

Iftikhar Ahmed (23) and Imad Wasim (22) provided resistance but the target proved to be out of reach for Pakistan's tail as they were dismissed for 160.

England's Archer (2-28) got his first wickets after 14 months on the sidelines due to an elbow injury when he had both Azam Khan and Wasim caught in the covers.

The first match of the four-game series was washed out without a ball bowled. The next two games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday before England travel to the United States and West Indies to defend their T20 World Cup title.

Cricket

Jos Buttler / Pakistan Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

14h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

3h | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

4h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

5h | Videos
Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

1h | Videos