Buttler to get multi-year contract from RR, England future might be in danger: Report

Hindustan Times
29 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 04:03 pm

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

The power domestic T20 franchise league holds over the cricket world grows by the minute, and the latest example is a report that states Rajasthan Royals are attempting to tie down Jos Buttler to a multi-year contract. 

Buttler is currently England's white-ball skipper and one of the world's most sought-after keeper-batters. But his importance for the Royals franchise is also not less, especially considering that the Royals have extended branches to the SAT20 league (Paarl Royals) and the Caribbean Premier League (Barbados Royals).

As per a report in British newspaper 'The Telegraph', Buttler is likely to be offered a four-year contract which can potentially tie him down to the Royals franchise until his 36th birthday. Buttler also plays for the Paarl Royals in the new SA20 league.

Earlier, it was reported Mumbai Indians were attempting to tie down Buttler's England teammate Jofra Archer with a similar deal, requiring the ECB to ask MI for approval to play Archer in international matches.

Buttler has played six seasons for RR in the IPL now, amassing nearly 2700 runs with 5 centuries and striking at nearly 150. This includes his landmark 2022 season, which is amongst the best batting seasons in IPL's history, as RR reached the final. Buttler has developed into one of the finest T20 openers of all time, and it is clear to see why RR would want to invest so heavily in keeping a key part of their franchise in place.

The report also claims the ECB are working towards a solution, such as implementing multi-year contracts of their own instead of the recurring annual central contracts, as a means to ensure they can keep the players for international cricket.

Buttler's reported contract also follows on the heels of Trent Boult turning down a central contract with New Zealand last year, citing his wish to play franchise leagues and spend time with his family at his convenience rather than the international team's. That sort of flexibility is another reason such a proposal might be attractive for a player like Buttler, whose annual schedule is now packed — but the ECB and other overseas boards might be concerned this hands players too much power and puts their team in a disadvantageous position.

The contract hasn't officially been shared with Buttler. His position as captain, having won the T20 World Cup last year, certainly complicates matters. In either case, the way this story develops, one way or another, might hold a sign of things to come in the landscape of cricket.

