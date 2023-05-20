Buttler creates shocking IPL record with five ducks

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 03:54 pm

Related News

Buttler creates shocking IPL record with five ducks

Buttler had scores of 54, 19, 79, and 52 in the first four games for Royals in this season; however, his performances dropped following the fourth game, as he could register only one more 50+ score (95 against Sunrisers Hyderabad). In the next 10 games, Buttler had five ducks to his name; the most for a player in the season.

Hindustan Times
20 May, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 03:54 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' star Jos Buttler had made a strong start to the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, much like his franchise. As the season proceeded, however, both faced inconsistency in their performances; while Royals are all but out of race for playoffs, Buttler has registered a rather unwanted IPL feat. After he was dismissed on 0 in the side's last league game against Punjab Kings on Friday night, he recorded the most number of ducks in a single season (5).

Buttler had scores of 54, 19, 79, and 52 in the first four games for Royals in this season; however, his performances dropped following the fourth game, as he could register only one more 50+ score (95 against Sunrisers Hyderabad). In the next 10 games, Buttler had five ducks to his name; the most for a player in the season.

Herschelle Gibbs (Deccan Chargers, 2009), Mithun Manhas (Pune Warriors India, 2011), Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2012), Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals, 2020), Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2021), and Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021) all had four IPL ducks to their names in a season.

Buttler scored 392 runs in 14 matches in the season with a strike rate of 141.01.

Earlier, Sam Curran (49*) and Jitesh Sharma (44) revived the innings while Shahrukh Khan (41*) provided the late surge to power Punjab Kings to a competitive 187 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in their final IPL league match in Dharamsala.

Asked to take the first strike, PBKS were down 50 for 4 but Curran and Jitesh added 64 to resurrect the innings.

The England all-rounder and Shahrukh then piled up 73 off 37 balls with 46 of them coming off the last 2 overs to take them to a good score. Both, PBKS and RR, however, can score maximum of 14 points which may not be enough to book a berth in the playoffs of the season.

Cricket

Jos Buttler / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

6h | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities