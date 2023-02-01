Butt hits back at reports suggesting Arthur's appointment as Pakistan's 'online coach'

01 February, 2023
Butt hits back at reports suggesting Arthur's appointment as Pakistan's 'online coach'

According to multiple reports, Arthur will work with the Babar Azam-led side in an online capacity before joining the Pakistan camp for the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup in India.

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka&#039;s cricket coach Mickey Arthur speaks during a news conference at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan December 17, 2019. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's cricket coach Mickey Arthur speaks during a news conference at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan December 17, 2019. Reuters

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt didn't mince his words as the ex-cricketer slammed the recent reports that suggested Mickey Arthur's return to the Pakistani camp as an online coach. Arthur is in speculations about taking up Pakistan's coaching job but under a special condition. Arthur will become the first-ever online coach of an international cricket team if the veteran head coach completes his return to the Pakistani side.

According to multiple reports, Arthur will work with the Babar Azam-led side in an online capacity before joining the Pakistan camp for the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup in India. Sharing his views about PCB's much-debated move during a live session on YouTube, former Pakistan cricketer Butt said that Pakistan's apex cricket board can rope in Arthur as a consultant ahead of the World Cup.

"The PCB is not so helpless that it has to look for online coaches. This can't be true. As per my understanding, he [Mickey Arthur] could come in as a consultant or conduct a couple of sessions with the team. Having an online coach or team director is beyond me. The PCB will have to first clarify if it is an online coaching or an online team director role. When you are the head of any organization or leading it, you ought to go deep," Butt said.

Arthur is currently working with Derbyshire as their full-time head coach. Arthur has also led South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the international arena. Arthur was axed as Pakistan's head coach following an underwhelming World Cup in 2019.

"It makes me think of the COVID-19 times, because of the work-from-home thing. Coaching from home is practically not possible. It's an international sport that is very competitive. There are a lot of complexities involved, and you need to be present, and also has to be certain communication, which is not possible in this [Mickey Arthur] case," Butt added.

