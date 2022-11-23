The Bundesliga duo who stunned Die Mannschaft

The Bundesliga duo who stunned Die Mannschaft

Germany and Japan have a bit of a history between them. German Dettmar Cramer is known as the father of modern Japanese football after his work in the country in the 1960s. German players like Lukas Podolski and Pierre Litbasrki played in Japan. As many as seven Japan footballers in the current squad play in the Bundesliga. 

Collage: TBS
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen a number of stunning results thus far and the clash between Germany and Japan is the latest addition. Japan scripted a magnificent come-from-behind win to register a 2-1 win and interestingly both the scorers play in the Bundesliga, Germany's domestic football league.

Germany and Japan have a bit of a history between them. German Dettmar Cramer is known as the father of modern Japanese football after his work in the country in the 1960s. German players like Lukas Podolski and Pierre Litbasrki played in Japan. As many as seven Japan footballers in the current squad play in the Bundesliga. 

Japan put on a spirited performance in the second half. Ritsu Doan netted the equaliser in the 75th minute, after a rebound off Manuel Neuer's hand landed straight to him inside the box. He received the ball after the German goalkeeper blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Takuma Asano, who plays for German team Bochum, then scored the winner in the 83rd minute. Even Doan, who scored the first goal for Japan, plays in the Bundesliga for SC Freiburg as a winger.

Ahead of the match, Japan skipper Maya Yoshida (also a Bundesliga player) said, "The Bundesliga players have been sharing information with the rest of the squad." And eventually Asano and Doan - the Bundesliga duo - led Japan to a famous win. It was the first team Japan faced Germany in a competitive event and the Asian giants made the occasion memorable. 

