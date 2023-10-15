Bumrah surprised to see his Rashford celebration go viral

Sports

AFP
15 October, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:04 pm

Related News

Bumrah surprised to see his Rashford celebration go viral

It's a gesture used by England footballer Marcus Rashford, a player at Bumrah's favourite club Manchester United.

AFP
15 October, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:04 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said he was surprised to see his World Cup "temple point" gesture go viral especially as he's usually "too tired to celebrate".

The 29-year-old was man of the match in Saturday's seven-wicket rout of Pakistan.

Along with New Zealand pair Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner, he is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with eight in three games.

Bumrah's eight wickets have cost just 93 runs.

His performance in the 132,000-seater Ahmedabad Stadium on Saturday also saw him bring out his distinctive celebration -- pointing his right index finger to his temple.

It's a gesture used by England footballer Marcus Rashford, a player at Bumrah's favourite club Manchester United.

Three-time tennis Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka also utilises it at key moments.

"I had no intentions of making it viral or spreading it everywhere," Bumrah told the ICC Digital Insider on Sunday.

"It just came to my mind. I'd seen Rashford do it as well. I thought it was cool. There's no particular big back story behind it. At the end I decided to do it.

"Usually I'm too tired to celebrate. But that is one occasion where I did celebrate."

Bumrah took two wickets in India's opening win of the World Cup against Australia and added four more in the win over Afghanistan.

On Saturday, he dismissed dangerman Mohammad Rizwan and then Shadab Khan before finishing the match with 2-19.

Despite a 100% record, India are not thinking yet of a third World Cup title to add to triumphs in 1983 and on home soil in 2011.

"We're not thinking about the momentum. The team is right now thinking about recovery," Bumrah said as India head for Pune and their fourth game against Bangladesh on Thursday.

"We've played three games back-to-back and the result has been on the good side because our preparation has been good.

"The team vibe is also good. People are pretty relaxed. They're looking to execute, they're looking to have fun with each other. It's a good place to be now."

 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah / India Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

26m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World