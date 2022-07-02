Bumrah goes bonkers, sets world record by smashing 35 off a Stuart Broad over

Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket in the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India in Edgbaston. He conceded 35 runs in the 84th over and 29 of them came off the bat of India captain Jasprit Bumrah. 

Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket in the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India in Edgbaston. He conceded 35 runs in the 84th over and 29 of them came off the bat of India captain Jasprit Bumrah. 

It started off with Bumrah top-edging a four past Zak Crawley. Then a short delivery led to five wides followed by a top-edged six and a no ball. 

After that, Bumrah hammered a full toss through mid-on for a four, thick edged another to fine leg for a four and the fourth delivery through midwicket for a boundary.

For the fifth ball, Bumrah clattered it over deep backward square leg for a smashing six. For the final delivery, Bumrah took a single, making it 35 off the over. The previous record was held by Brian Lara (against South Africa's Robin Peterson) and George Bailey (against Broad's compatriot James Anderson) and Joe Root (against Keshav Maharaj).

Bumrah remained not out on 31 off just 16 with the help of four fours and two sixes. India added 78 for the loss of three wickets in the last 11.5 overs to power their first-innings total to 416.

Earlier, India were lifted by almost a run-a-ball 222 run-stand between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. Pant scored a terrific 111-ball-146 and Jadeja completed his century (104) on day two.

