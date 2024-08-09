Bulgaria's Nasar takes men's 89kg gold with world record lift

09 August, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 10:45 pm

The unrivalled lifter produced a superb final lift of 224kg to break his own clean and jerk record of 223 set at the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha in 2023.

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar raised the roof of the Paris Expo with a world record-breaking performance to take the men's 89kg Olympic weightlifting title at the Paris Games on Friday with a total of 404kg.

The unrivalled lifter produced a superb final lift of 224kg to break his own clean and jerk record of 223 set at the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha in 2023.

Added to a best snatch result of 180kg, the 20-year-old broke China's Li Dajin's total record of 396kg.

Yeison Lopez of Colombia took the silver medal with a 390kg total and Italy's Antonino Pizzolato won bronze with 384kg.

Lopez, who broke the snatch world record at the Phuket World Championships in April with 182kg, matched Nasar in the snatch but could not keep up the fight and his best in the clean and jerk was 210kg.

Pizzolato had two failed lifts in the clean and jerk and his third, of 212kg, was initially disallowed by the judges but the decision was overturned on appeal, giving him third place.

Egyptian Karim Abokahla received medical attention on stage with a right arm injury after his failed third snatch attempt.

Canada's Boady Santavy left the stage in obvious discomfort after failing all three of his clean and jerk lifts.

Paris Olympics 2024 / Weightlifting

