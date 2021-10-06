Bruzon wants to show everyone that Bangladesh football is still alive

Sports

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 05:08 pm

One goal down from 26th minute after Sunil Chhetri's goal and one man down from 54th minute after Bishwanath Ghosh conceded a red card, it was like finding a unicorn for Bangladesh to turn the table around against the heavyweights India. However, the newly appointed manager of the Bengal Tigers, Oscar Bruzon wanted to show great optimism and as a result, his 18-years-old left-back Yeasin Arafat scored a late equaliser to take 1 point home. Alongside, the Spaniard believes this team has a long and well-structured pathway ahead.

The Bangladesh coach, when asked about the road ahead in the post-match press conference, "We are not here to minimize damage or to hold on. We are here to win games. We do not think we have done something big. We do not have pressure because no one is counting on us. However, we want to reach the finals and show everyone that Bangladesh football is alive. We should try harder. When there is a will there's a way, which was noticeable in this match (against India). I am really glad."

On the other hand, the Indian coach Igor Stimac was frustrated with some referee decisions. In the pre-match press conference, the Croat mentioned Bangladesh got a funny penalty against Sri Lanka which made them cross the line with flying colours. Just like that, Igor Stimac once again had a controversial press conference after the match. Igor Stimac in the post-match press conference said, "It is two red cards, not one; maybe even three days in jail. But there was also a penalty in the first half, handball after the cross, which the referee did not give. Some strange decisions today, favourable to someone."

While Oscar Bruzon had a satisfying match with his 189th ranked team, Igor Stimac seemed to be in a ferocious state with his 107th ranked team. After all, the Croat wanted to play mind games with his game of words before the match, but the Spaniard let his Bengal Tigers play like an unbeatable force with one state of mind. 
 

