Brutal Shaheen yorker sends Gurbaz to hospital in T20 WC warm-up

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:31 am

Related News

Brutal Shaheen yorker sends Gurbaz to hospital in T20 WC warm-up

As per the latest reports, Gurbaz has been rushed to a nearby hospital for scans on his left foot. Afghanistan will be keeping their fingers crossed for Gurbaz, who is one of their mainstays at the top of the order and also their wicketkeeper.

Hindustan Times
19 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:31 am
Collage: Hindustan Times
Collage: Hindustan Times

If there was any doubt about Shaheen Shah Afridi's fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against India, it was erased by the left-arm seamer with a stunning opening spell with the new ball in a warm-up match against Afghanistan in Brisbane on Wednesday. Afridi removed Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai in his first two overs to send them on the backfoot with pacey deliveries. But what would worry Afghanistan the most was the state of Gurbaz after he was dismissed.

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter was in immense pain after being struck on the left foot by a brutal Shaheen Shah Afridi yorker in the fifth delivery of the first over. It was full, quick and swinging in and it hit his front foot before he could even get close to getting his bat down on time. The umpire raised his finger but that was the least Gurbaz's concern as he was already down wincing in pain.

The play was stopped for some time with the physios coming out to treat Gurbaz, who did not seem comfortable at all. After some time, the Afghanistan opener was carried off the field by a substitute fielder as the former couldn't walk.

As per the latest reports, Gurbaz has been rushed to a nearby hospital for scans on his left foot. Afghanistan will be keeping their fingers crossed for Gurbaz, who is one of their mainstays at the top of the order and also their wicketkeeper. Afghanistan have their Super 12 match against England in Perth on Saturday.

Coming back to the match, After dismissing Gurbaz, Shaheen Afridi rattled the stumps of Zazai with another pacey low full toss. The deliveries before that from Afridi were also full, aimed at the stumps.

The left-arm seamer is making a comeback to the Pakistan side after recovering from a knee injury that kept him away from the Asia Cup and also Pakistan's home series against England and the tri-series in New Zealand.

The left-arm seamer will be raring to go against India in front of a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd.

T20 World Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi / Rahmanullah Gurbaz / ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

2h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

1h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

1h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

4h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

4h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

4h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays