Brothers in arms at Qatar World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 03:05 pm

Related News

Brothers in arms at Qatar World Cup

But Weah is not the only footballer here carrying the family legacy. Five sets of eminent siblings are taking part in the ongoing Qatar World Cup but mind you, not all of them are playing for the same country. 

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Just a few days ago, USA's Timothy Weah scripted an incredible story as he made an appearance for a country different from that of his father in the FIFA World Cup 2022. His father George is the current Liberia president and a Ballon d'Or winner. 

But Weah is not the only footballer here carrying the family legacy. Five sets of eminent siblings are taking part in the ongoing Qatar World Cup but mind you, not all of them are playing for the same country. 

Lucas and Theo Hernandez 

France defender Lucas Hernandez has unfortunately been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury he sustained during the match against Australia and the player replacing him on the field was his brother Theo. Lucas plays for Bayern Munich while Theo is employed with AC Milan.

Andre and Jordan Ayew

Ghana coach Otto Addo named the versatile Ayew brothers in the 26-member squad for the World Cup. The 32-year-old Andre was part of the squad in the 2010 and 2014 editions while Jordan played the 2014 tournament. They are the sons of former Ghana captain and Champions League winner Abedi Pele. 

Eden and Thorgan Hazard

It's the second time the Hazard brothers are playing in a World Cup for Belgium. Thorgan plays as a winger and also an attacking midfielder like his brother Eden. Eden Hazard plays for Spanish giants Real Madrid while Thorgan plays for Borussia Dortmund. They have two more brothers - Kylian and Ethan - and both of them are footballers.

Sergej and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Serbia will take on Brazil in their World Cup opener and they have another set of brothers in the squad. Sergej is a central midfielder playing for Lazio while his brother Vanja, a goalkeeper, plays for Torino. With Predrag Rajkovic being the first-choice goalie for Serbia, the World Cup might not see Vanja make an appearance.

Inaki and Nico Williams

Inaki and Nico Williams, the Athletic Club duo, are final set of brothers in the list. But there is a twist in the tale. Despite playing for the same team in club football, they won't be wearing the same colours in the World Cup. Inaki Williams will play for his birthplace Ghana. Nico, the younger one, is also representing his birthplace which is not Ghana but Spain. Interestingly, it's the first time in their lives that they aren't travelling together.

 

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Belgium Football Team / Spain Football Team / Ghana football team / serbia football team / France Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

5h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

6h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

6h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

18h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka