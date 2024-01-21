Brook withdraws from Test series against India due to personal reasons

England's rising batting sensation Harry Brook will miss the entire five-match Test series against India, which begins from January 25 onwards in Hyderabad.

He will return home "with immediate effect for personal reasons," as revealed in a statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday.

"Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space," read the statement.