Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODIs

Harry Brook has been given a further chance to force his way into England's World Cup squad after being called-up Wednesday as batting cover ahead of the 50-over global champions' one-day international series against New Zealand.

Brook was controversially omitted when England announced their preliminary squad for the World Cup in India, which starts next month.

But he has now been added to England's party ahead of a four-match ODI series against New Zealand -- the team they beat in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's -- that gets underway in Cardiff on Friday.

The 24-year-old stroke-maker was also included Wednesday in an unfamiliar looking squad for a three-match ODI campaign at home to Ireland later this month.

The series will represent the last chance for players to stake a World Cup claim before the tournament's September 28 deadline.

Brook was initially edged out of World Cup contention by 2019 final star Ben Stokes's decision to reverse his retirement from one-day internationals.

But a hundred for Northern Superchargers in his next innings in The Hundred, followed by contributions of 43 not out and 67 in T20 international wins against New Zealand reignited the debate about Brook's World Cup place.

Dawid Malan appears to be the specialist batsman most likely to make way, although England could leave out all-rounder Liam Livingstone or drop a seam bowler to accommodate Brook.

"He (Brook) is one of a number of players who has an opportunity to put their hand up," England white-ball coach Matthew Mott, speaking before Wednesday's announcement, told the BBC.

"What I would say about Harry is that what you want to see from players when they miss out on a squad, is you want them to come out and slam that door down.

"And I thought at the start of this series, and with his hundred in the Hundred, he made a real statement."

The Australian added: "It's just an incredibly hard side to select and to squeeze 15 players into it."

Mott was speaking following England's six-wicket defeat by New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, where the tourists reached a target of 176 to draw the series 2-2.

Zak Crawley will lead England for the first time in the Ireland series, with his Test match opening partner Ben Duckett named as vice-captain of a 13-man squad for a series starting at Headingley on September 20.

The squad includes three uncapped players in batsman Sam Hain, wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith and paceman George Scrimshaw.

But with England keen not to overload their white-ball regulars, the likes of limited overs captain Jos Buttler, batsman Jonny Bairstow and leg-spinner Adil Rashid are among those omitted.

An England spokesman added another factor in the composition of the squad was the "ambitions" of the first-class counties during the run-in to the end of the red-ball County Championship season.