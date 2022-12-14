Bromance on hold as Mbappe and Hakimi lock horns

Sports

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 12:02 pm

Related News

Bromance on hold as Mbappe and Hakimi lock horns

With Mbappe on the left flank of France's attack, he will cross paths with right-back Hakimi, the player he took under his wing when the Moroccan joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021.

Reuters
14 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 12:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will put their friendship aside when France play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and both may try to honour a promise they made.

"After we play against Morocco, I have to destroy my friend," Mbappe said in a video on a trip to Qatar in January with their club Paris St Germain.

"I'm going to kick him," a smiling Hakimi responded.

With Mbappe on the left flank of France's attack, he will cross paths with right-back Hakimi, the player he took under his wing when the Moroccan joined PSG from Inter Milan in 2021.

The pair sit next to each other on plane trips, they play video games and holiday together.

Although Morocco will not have any special plan to shackle Mbappe, as England did with Kyle Walker in close attendance and doubling down on him in their 2-1 quarter-final loss, coach Walid Regragui has complete faith in Hakimi.

"I have no doubt that Hakimi will be on top form to get the better of his friend," Regragui told a news conference on Tuesday.

Mbappe has scored five goals and delivered two assists at this World Cup while Hakimi has been key in helping Morocco concede only 10 shots on target in their five matches.

Hakimi celebrated his winning penalty against Spain in the last 16 by imitating a penguin - something he does with Mbappe and Sergio Ramos at PSG.

Mbappe, who also visited Hakimi at his hotel in Doha on one of his days off at the World Cup, was among the first to congratulate him when Morocco qualified for the quarter-finals.

France captain Hugo Lloris is confident their friendship will be put on hold at the Al Bayt stadium.

"The event will take over. Even if you're friends off the pitch, it's the World Cup so you separate the two," he told a news conference.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Kylian Mbappe / Achraf Hakimi / Morocco Football Team / France Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

3h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

3h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

2h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

49m | TBS SPORTS
How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

54m | TBS Stories
Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

18h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis