Broad urges England to emulate 2005 Ashes success

England fast bowler Stuart Broad wants the team to replicate the success of the 2005 Ashes series when they host Australia in the summer and inspire fans across the country.

England regained the famous urn for the first time in 18 years in 2005 with a 2-1 series victory, which is widely rated among the team's greatest achievements in the longest format.

"I just want the whole series to grip the nation and inspire kids the way 2005 did," Broad told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"I want our players to take positive options at all times and if there's a day we get bowled out for a 100, it is what it is. As long as the next day we come back with the same intent and become even more aggressive and entertain even more."

England have won 10 of their last 12 tests under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, with their high-risk, high-reward 'Bazball' style proving both entertaining and successful.

Broad, 36, said the new approach has been a "breath of fresh air".

"The mindset of the group and what Baz has brought in is that the result's irrelevant. It's entertainment we're here for," Broad added.

"I think the biggest compliment I can give is that part of me wishes I was 23. Part of me wishes I was learning my trade in this environment. I learnt under Andy Flower who made me a pretty tough cricketer and strong character ...

"But imagine being Harry Brook now and coming in with that freedom and backing? There will be lots of test cricketers from the 90s wishing they'd had this sort of backing."