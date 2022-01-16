Broad overtakes Botham as England's all-time highest wicket taker in Ashes

Sports

16 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 05:17 pm

Despite the lackluster performance by England there were some personal gains for players and the latest to complete a personal milestone is pacer Stuart Broad.

Photo: ICC via Getty Images
England had a forgettable outing in the ongoing Ashes after being completely beaten in the first three Tests and the tourists somehow managed to salvage a draw in the fourth encounter. 

Despite the lackluster performance there were some personal gains for players and the latest to complete a personal milestone is England pacer Stuart Broad. The veteran cricketer is now the leading wicket-taker among England bowlers in Ashes as he overtook Ian Botham in the ongoing Test in Hobart. 

Broad scalped a total of six wickets in the contest and now has 131 scalps under his name in the Ashes, two more than Botham. The pacer completed the milestone in the final session of Day 2 when he removed David Warner on a duck.

On Day 3 he went to pluck two more wickets as England riding on Broad and Mark Wood's performance skittled out Australia for 155 in their second innings, handing them a good chance of notching a victory at Hobart.    

Broad featured in three of the five Tests in the ongoing Ashes, in which he picked a total of 13 wickets. 

Chasing a stiff 271, England got off to a strong start with the opening pair of Rory Burns and Zak Crawley adding 68 runs for the opening stand. However, they lost the match by 146 runs.

