Broad criticises Hayden, Ponting for comments on Robinson

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 01:16 pm

Related News

Broad criticises Hayden, Ponting for comments on Robinson

Robinson seemingly cursed Khawaja after dismissing him in the first innings and the latter dished it back to Robinson in the second. The scuffle drew significant media attention with Australian media outlets, as well as former cricketers, criticising Robinson for his behaviour. While the England pacer remained unapologetic with his press conference remarks as well as the post-match comments on the incidents, he did draw a parallel with Ricky Ponting-led Australia, that was also notorious for sledging opponents.

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 01:16 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The first Test of Ashes 2023 saw a dramatic finish with Australia registering a narrow two-wicket win against England at the Edgbaston. As expected, it was a blistering start to the series not just in terms of the cricketing prowess on display, but also the fiery rivalry between the two sides that also transcended to scuffles between players. In the first Test, England pacer Ollie Robinson and Australia's Usman Khawaja came at loggerheads twice.

Robinson seemingly cursed Khawaja after dismissing him in the first innings and the latter dished it back to Robinson in the second. The scuffle drew significant media attention with Australian media outlets, as well as former cricketers, criticising Robinson for his behaviour. While the England pacer remained unapologetic with his press conference remarks as well as the post-match comments on the incidents, he did draw a parallel with Ricky Ponting-led Australia, that was also notorious for sledging opponents.

Robinson namedropped Ponting as well, which led the former Aussie captain to go on-record to tell the England fast bowler to focus on his bowling instead. And it seemed the situation hasn't completely cooled down as England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad wrote in detail about the incident in his Daily Mail column, criticising Ponting and Matthew Hayden for their comments on Robinson.

"A lot more has been made of words on the field between Ollie Robinson and Usman Khawaja than ought to have been, to be honest," Broad began.

"Ultimately, the ICC had no problem with Ollie's reaction to dismissing Khawaja in the first innings and I didn't like Matthew Hayden's disparaging comments about him.

"Ollie averages 21 with the ball in Test cricket over a decent amount of time and bowls in a very similar way to Glenn McGrath. Yes, there was a bit of emotion on the field, but off it we are obviously seeing the Australian guys in the pavilion corridors all the time, eating lunch in the same room and we enjoyed a nice-natured week.

"Now a couple of expletives the other way and everyone is piling in. Where are we going with this?"

On Ponting's remarks, Broad stated that the former Australian captain was a big "sledger" but Robinson didn't mean to direct aim at Ponting. Furthermore, the England pace said .the reactions from Australian media have surprised the English dressing room.

"Ricky Ponting had a bit of a nibble because Robbo brought his name into things during a press conference, but not because Ricky was a huge sledger.

"Ollie had a bit of a mind blank, Ricky Ponting was the most famous ex-Aussie cricketer he could think of, and that Australia team he played in was hardly full of shrinking violets, so the hoo-ha that was created surprised us.

"I'm sure it'll die down pretty quickly, though, because with the teams getting on so well it's a little bit of an irrelevance," wrote Broad.

Cricket

Stuart Broad / Ricky Ponting / Matthew Hayden / Ollie Robinson / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

28m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

1h | Brands
Tanvir A Mishuk. Sketch: TBS

Digital Bank: Embracing the new reality

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

3h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

20h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

19h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month