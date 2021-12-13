'Broad and Anderson fit for Adelaide test': England head coach Chris Silverwood

Sports

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 01:17 pm

Related News

'Broad and Anderson fit for Adelaide test': England head coach Chris Silverwood

Broad and Anderson share 1,156 test wickets between them but they were rested for the opening test in Gabba, which England lost by nine wickets to trail 1-0 in the five-match series. 

Reuters
13 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 01:17 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson are fit and available for the second Ashes test against Australia in Adelaide, head coach Chris Silverwood said on Sunday.

Broad and Anderson share 1,156 test wickets between them but they were rested for the opening test in Gabba, which England lost by nine wickets to trail 1-0 in the five-match series. 

The second match, a day-night contest, starts on Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

"They are available, yes," Silverwood told British media on Sunday. "Jimmy will be fit and ready to go for the second test, as will Stuart. (But) I have not told anyone they are playing yet.

"The guys have already been training with the pink ball behind the scenes. And what we have got is a very skilful set of bowlers.

"We have talent and we still have two of the best up our sleeve as well."

Australia have won every day-night test they have played, including the last Ashes clash in Adelaide during the 2017/18 series.

But the hosts also have some injury concerns ahead of the second test, with paceman Josh Hazlewood doubtful due to a side strain and opener David Warner struggling with bruised ribs.

Cricket

Stuart Broad / James Anderson / Australia vs England / Chris Silverwood / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief