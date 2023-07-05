Brittle batting the bane again as Bangladesh manage only 169 runs in 1st ODI

Time is definitely not in Tamim Iqbal's favour right now. Bangladesh's ODI skipper has been dealing with injuries for the past few series. His form has been concerning too. Tamim is trying so hard to get back into touch with the bat before the World Cup, maybe a little too much. He decided to play in the first ODI against Afghanistan despite being not '100% fit' which didn't go too well for him either.

Chattogram crowd welcomed Tamim with a huge roar on Wednesday as he came on to bat, hoping their Khan Shaheb would turn things around. Well, he could not.

He started off with his trademark cover drive. But he looked shaky. He was beaten a couple of times by both Afghan pacers before gifting his precious wicket to his nemesis Fazalhaq Farooqi. In other words, the sun rose in the east. This was the fourth time Tamim was dismissed by Farooqi in ODIs, in four innings.

Tamim has scored 239 runs in 2023 so far. He is clearly having a tough time with the bat, and with the World Cup coming nearer the pressure is all on him, being the captain and the seniormost batter in the team. He hoped he would score some valuable runs to ease the pressure off himself, even though he is carrying an injury.

But it is the hope that kills us, Tamim probably realised it the hard way.

Tamim wasn't alone in this misery on Wednesday. His opening partner, Litton Das, has been struggling as well. It may surprise a few people, but Litton has actually scored four runs less than Tamim so far in 2023. If Tamim's form is alarming, Litton's bad patch will be even more concerning for team Tigers.

Gifting away wickets seems like a hobby for Bangladeshi batters. Wednesday was no different. Litton, after surviving the struggling period early on, found the lone fielder at deep-backward square trying to smash Mujeeb Ur Rahman's half-tracker down the leg side. Bangladesh's top run-getter in 2023, Najmul Hossain Shanto played some beautiful drives soon after he came on to bat but he soon followed Litton. He served a dolly to fine leg trying to play a sweep in Mohammad Nabi's very first delivery, and it was caught with ease.

Shakib Al Hasan struggled on his return to the playing XI. He bagged 15 runs from 38 balls at a strike rate of 39. The spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb seemed a little too much for him. After Shakib, no recognised batter reached the double-digit mark.

A lot was expected from Afif on his return to the side. But he let himself and the team down when he was needed the most, safe to say, again. A team hoping to make it to the semis of the upcoming World Cup, relied again on Miraz's batting at eight. But he failed as well.

The middle-lower order of Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 10 runs combined.

Towhid Hridoy was the lone warrior for Bangladesh, notching up his second ODI fifty. But his approach in the final few overs was questionable as well.

Bangladesh's batting in the first ODI was alarming to say the least. One can only hope the batters have a better outing in the next two matches, even though it's the hope that kills you.