Brilliant Bumrah rattles England to put India in control of second Test

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest India pacer to take 150 Test wickets and then completed his five-wicket haul to put India in complete control of the second Test match in Visakhapatnam.

England were bowled out for 253 after Bumrah finished with 6/45. In their second innings, India were 28/0 at stumps on Day two.

England had got off to a good start after India were all out for 396 but the hosts turned the tables in the second session.

Kuldeep Yadav ended a dangerous-looking opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett by dismissing the latter.

Crawley then started hitting boundaries for fun before Axar Patel ended his stay on 76 off just 78.

Jasprit Bumrah then took over, first dismissing Joe Root for the eighth time in his career and then cleaning up Ollie Pope, who had scored 196 in his last innings, with a vicious reverse-swinging yorker.

It brought England captain Ben Stokes into the middle with Jonny Bairstow. In the last session, Bumrah dismissed Bairstow and then Kuldeep got into the act with two more wickets to put England in real trouble.

Earlier, India were all out for a score of just 396 runs on a placid wicket despite Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 209 off 290 balls on his own.

Jaiswal hardly had any support throughout the Indian innings, with the next best score being Shubman Gill's 34.

Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to get to that mark in Test cricket after Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar in what has been a colossal innings that has almost single-handedly taken India close to 400.

He started Day two on 179 with Ravichandran Ashwin at the other end.

While the pair managed to survive the first half an hour of Day 2 and even kept the scoreboard ticking, Ashwin fell to a fiery James Anderson, who along with Shoaib Bashir, was England's best bowler all morning.